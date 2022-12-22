The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said on Thursday that Treviso have suspended an unnamed player after black prop Cherif Traore received a rotten banana as a Christmas gift in a race row which has also prompted a formal investigation.

Traore, a 28-year-old Italian international, who was born in Guinea, was given the present on Tuesday during a Secret Santa exchange, a game where individuals buy presents that are then distributed anonymously.

“The FIR informs that the Federal Prosecutor has launched the investigations necessary to ascertain the facts, as well as the collective and individual responsibilities, to protect the founding values and reputation of the game,” the body said.

