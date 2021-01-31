Triagon Academy, a leading provider of quality education around Europe, has been established in Malta and will be offering courses starting in March.

The academy is an independent higher education institution and a member of a network of higher education institutions all over Europe.

Applications are currently open for the following three courses starting in Malta in March: Doctor of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, and M.Sc. in Leadership and Strategic Management.

All courses are accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education.

Students following these courses will be eligible for a 70 per cent tax rebate as part of the ‘Get Qualified’ scheme.

Our self-study model is an excellent solution for executives seeking to make the most of their indoor time to boost their skills and competences

Triagon Academy’s study model blends online self-study with infrequent but highly focused on-site sessions, providing students with the flexibility needed to balance study with work and other commitments. The academy’s online learning platform is powered by cutting-edge technology and supported by a team of experienced lecturers, who combine modern theoretical approaches with key insights from their first-hand industry experiences.

Josh Lange, a dean at Triagon Academy Malta, said: “The current situation has been a challenge, however it also presents an opportunity for ambitious professionals to invest in themselves. We believe that our self-study model is an excellent solution for executives seeking to make the most of their indoor time to boost their skills and competences. Our aim is to make it easy and manageable for determined professionals to blend study into their lifestyles.

“The robust academic framework in Malta presented an opportunity for us to bring our international expertise to the market and offer a holistic student experience to professionals,” he added. “The launch of these three courses is the first step in our long-term plans to offer a comprehensive portfolio of attractive study programmes.”

