A man accused of murdering his partner, Maria Lourdes Agius is facing trial by jury after another panel of jurors dismissed his insanity plea four years ago.

Michael Emmanuel, a 33-year old Ivorian national, stands accused of murdering the then 35-year old mother-of-seven who was found dead in her Paola home, lying in bed with heavy bruising around her neck.

Her body was found by police in her bedroom after her partner had turned up at the local police station early on 15 September 2018 saying that the woman could not be roused from her sleep.

Police investigators later testified that under interrogation, the victim’s partner said that on the night of the murder, Agius had told him that he was not the father of her youngest child.

Maria Lourdes was murdered in 2018. Photo: Family handout

The victim’s mother, who used to live with the couple, later described a deteriorating relationship and various violent episodes between her daughter and the accused.

Emmanuel was subsequently charged with wilful homicide.

In July 2019, his lawyers argued that he was legally insane at the time of the crime.

A psychiatrist who examined the accused had testified that Emmanuel had some delusions of grandeur and appeared paranoid about his partner.

He appeared to be suffering from “acute psychosis,” the psychiatrist concluded.

However, the jury had thrown out that plea of legal insanity.

On Monday morning, the murder trial got underway, presided over by Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja.

Witnesses are expected to begin testifying in the afternoon.

More to follow