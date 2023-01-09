The trial of a man accused of raping the mother of his 15-year-old girlfriend and defiling the minor in the course of satanic practices kicked off on Monday.

The case dates to 2019 when the then 18-year-old teen was arraigned under arrest and charged with rape, violent indecent assault, and unlawful arrest of the victims, forcing them to engage in indecent sexual acts and slightly injuring them.

The trial is presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera but without a panel of jurors.

An inspector who took the witness stand on Monday morning spoke of finding a burning cross on a bathroom door, broomsticks used to perform sexual acts and three dogs bought on orders from the devil.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud added that nuns’ garments were found in a wardrobe.

Under cross-examination, it also emerged that investigators had not requested a magisterial inquiry into the case.

The mother’s husband was not summoned as a witness because his involvement appeared to have been ruled out.

A third party who appeared to be a frequent visitor at the house where the incidents allegedly took place could never be traced. Nor had a satanic priest, flagged during the investigation, been contacted.

On Monday court was told the house appeared to emanate a sense of neglect when police visited and searched the place in the presence of the accused. That day, the youth began to shake when they stood outside the front door insisting that there was the devil in there.

The house appeared not to have been cleaned up for quite a while and the room formerly occupied by the accused had been cleared out.

A laptop in the kitchen belonged to the mother but was accessible to anyone in the house. On that laptop, there were two pornographic films that seemed to present the same events as described by one of the victims, the defence lawyer pointed out.

The trial continues on Monday afternoon.

The court issued a media ban on the names of both the accused as well as the alleged victims.

Attorney General lawyers Angele Vella and Francesco Refalo are prosecuting.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud is defence counsel.

More to follow.