The Maltese contingent at the Commonwealth Youth Games, currently taking place in Trinidad and Tobago, finished the first day of competition on a high when the Malta selection produced highly-satisfactory results in the Super Sprint Triathlon race held at the Buccoo Beach Facility.

Competing amongst 25 triathletes, Kai Azzopardi and Ryan Muscat raced in the men’s category in sweltering heat.

Azzopardi put up a very strong performance that saw him just miss out on a place on the podium, when he was narrowly edged out by Jack Latham, of Australia.

Azzopardi finished the race in fourth position in 30 minutes 53 seconds

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com