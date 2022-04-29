Tribe was founded in early 2022 specialising in the culinary industry. Tribe’s mission is a combination of international cuisine curated by using the freshest local produce and featuring an everchanging seasonally inspired plates.

Inspired by Gary Falzon’s experience in the industry, his final dishes are innovative both on the plate and on one’s palate. The menu relates to a sensorial journey by creating classic dishes, but uplifted in the 'Tribe way'.

Behind the Tribe bar, creative mixologists and baristas serve appealing cocktails, refreshing smoothies, and coffee. With new flavours and skills, Tribe promises to provide customers with exciting tastes and flair.

The design and interior boasts a sense of classic and modern décor, including hand-painted tiles, feature walls and showstopping wallpapers.

Managed by Wayne Falzon, the front-of-house team aim to make customers feel at home by welcoming and serving guests the 'Tribe way'.