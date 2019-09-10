Excavation works for a major project at Manoel Island are to be suspended for three months following a decision by the Planning Appeals Tribunal (EPRT) at the request of environment NGO Flimkien ghal Ambjent.

The NGO has requested the suspension while it appealed a decision by the Planning Authority approving the masterplan for the island by developers Midi. The plan features the development of 650 luxury apartments, a five-star hotel, a new vehicle bridge and roundabout, an expanded marina for superyachts and extensive land reclamation works.

FAA had listed a number of reasons why the development should not go ahead, citing the ruin of iconic views across Marsamxett Harbour to Valletta; the loss of a large section of the Gżira promenade, and the narrowing of the sea channel which would increase the risk of flooding of Triq ix-Xatt, among other things.

The FAA told the tribunal that the excavation could be irrevocable. Furthermore, it was very concerned about the absence of an environmental management system for the excavation works, despite it having been promised by the developers, MIDI.

Midi had admitted in its project development statement that its contractors’ trucks fall far short of environmental standards, and that their diesel engines emit toxic nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxides, FAA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Despite knowing all this, Midi intends making 15,000 trips with such trucks through the narrow streets of Gzira with all the implications that brings for the health of residents."

It pointed out that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vehicle emissions contribute to asthma, heart attacks, strokes and cancer.

The FAA was represented by lawyer Dr Andrew Sciberras.