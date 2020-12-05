Mosaicist Mary Portelli and Team Mosaic helpers Maria Calleja and Doris Vella are working on an artistic monument dedicated to the traditional Gozo boat in Għajnsielem.

Made in mosaic on the ridge above the port of Mġarr, the Gozo boat is synonymous with Għajnsielem… at least three streets are named after this mode of transport between Malta and Gozo: Triq Xprunara, Triq Latini and Triq il-Mogħdija.

Għajnsielem local council workers and Carmel Xuereb constructed the concrete structure of the monument, while Team Mosaic is covering it with glass and ceramic tiles, broken crockery and the traditional ‘Eyes of Osiris’ at the bow of the boat.