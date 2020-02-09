The Gozo Youth Orchestra in collaboration with 7 Star Pyramid Productions and Festivals Malta presents Not Just The Wall, a musical tribute that celebrates the grand, evergreen music of Pink Floyd.

Photo: MGOZ, George Scerri

The production, being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on Saturday, February 29, features mainly classic tracks from The Wall album but it also covers several classic Pink Floyd tracks from their other albums.

On stage will be Cash & Band, the Gozo Youth Orchestra under the direction of Joseph Grech and guest singers Keith Anthony, Cheryl Balzan, Dorothy Bezzina, Chris Grech, Kevin McGowan, Neville Refalo and the NTJW Choir.

Tickets from www.mcc.com.mt.