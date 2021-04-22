The Maltese rugby fraternity is in mourning on Thursday following the news of the passing of former Overseas player Greg van Reeven.

Van Reeven was a popular figure in the local rugby community and tributes poured in on social media to pay tributes to the former player.

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of one of our club's recent stalwarts, Greg Van Reeven, today the 22nd April 2021,” his former club Overseas RFC said in a statement.

