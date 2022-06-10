The Maltese football fraternity on Friday was mourning the loss of national team manager Mark Piscopo after a long illness.

Piscopo was a popular figure in the football circles with his bubbly personality and hard-working attitude and will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with Maltese football.

Prior to his role as team manager with the senior national team, Piscopo also served as kit manager with Floriana FC.

The news of his passing was broken by the South End Core, the official supporters club of the national team that paid an emotional tribute towards Piscopo.

“With great sorrow, we have just been informed that our friend, Mark Piscopo, known as Il-Lullu, has just passed away. We have always found Il-Lullu for anything we needed and he was among the first persons to support us in all of our activities,” the South End Core said.

“The South End Core sends deep condolences to all his family.

