Maltese sport on Sunday woke up to the terrible news that former cyclist and national coach Jack Schiavone had died at the age of 52 years.

Schiavone was a prominent figure in the sport of cycling in Malta and will long be remembered for his huge contribution he gave to the sport not only as a cyclist but also as a promoter of the sport.

In a statement, Joe Bajada, the Malta Cycling Federation secretary-general, paid tribute to Schiavone’s contribution to the sport.

“Jack was known by many as a person with a big heart and who loved the sport of cycling from a very young age,” Bajada said.

“Many cyclists know Jack as a bubbly person with a great sense of humour. Jack was a two-time national road champion, in 1999 with Melita CC and in 2002 with Birkirkara St Joseph. He also won the national time trial championship in 2003 and 2004 with Pamsons club.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta