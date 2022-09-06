Tributes poured in on Tuesday for Joseph Depasquale Schranz, after the former Malta Basketball Association (MBA) vice-president passed away Monday night.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by his family on Tuesday with former colleagues offering their condolences.

Depasquale Schranz had been part of the association’s administration since 1970 when he was appointed treasurer, two years after Malta made its international debut against Libya. Eventually, he moved on to occupy the role of general secretary, and the vice-presidential position. He left his post in 2011 following internal disagreements within the association.

