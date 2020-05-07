Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old postwoman, who died after an early morning traffic accident on Thursday.

Elenia Briffa was pronounced dead at Mater Dei hospital shortly after the Maltapost Paxter she was driving overturned on Triq Ħal Qormi at around 8am.

The loss of the teenager, who was an avid equestrian and active in the village feast, has sent shockwaves across the Qrendi community, with many publicly mourning her loss.

"This is the worst day of my life," Maria Scerri wrote on Facebook. "Your place in my heart can never be taken."

Qrendi's Socjeta' Filarmonika Lourdes offered their condolences to the Briffa family during this difficult time.

"Elenia was one of those people who would be the first to offer her help in activities, especially those organised by the youth wing," the band club wrote.

"Our dearest Elenia, now that you are one of the Lord's beautiful angels, we hope you watch over us and enjoy the presence of Our Lady, whom you loved dearly."

The Malta Racing Club, where Briffa often competed with her pony Miss AA under her father's tutelage, expressed shock at the news of her death and shared pictures of the pair competing at the track.

In a statement later, Maltapost said it was deeply saddened by Briffa's tragic demise while on her way to deliver mail.

"Heartfelt sympathy goes towards her family, colleagues and friends," it said in a statement.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.