Tributes have poured in on social media following the unrelated deaths of two young men, both in their 20s, with people commenting about their “shocking” unexpected deaths.

Kurt Polidano, a 24-year-old police constable and Mqabba FC goalkeeper, died on Monday while artist Josef Grech, 27, died on Saturday. In both cases police are excluding foul play.

As news of their deaths spread, friends and relatives posted photos as well as messages of tribute and condolences. They spoke about the “big shock” at the sudden news of their deaths.

Kurt Polidano

In a Facebook post about Polidano, Mqabba FC wrote: “Kurt - an exemplary, hardworking and energetic young man. We remember you stepping into our club’s nursery for the first time where, together with other children, you worked hard to learn and succeed. We had asked you to be a coach where the good you did is indescribable.”

Polidano, who was from Qrendi, had been playing with the club since he was a child and then moved on to be a player, and later a goalkeeper with Mqabba FC. He also played on loan with Birkirkara, Qrendi and Zurrieq and coached children at the Mqabba club.

“The children loved him. He really went down to their level. He was the sort of person who always had a smile on his face which makes the news of his death even more shocking,” one friend said.

Kurt Polidano died at the age of 24. Photo: Facebook

Another wrote: “How harsh life can be, you left us too early. All we have left are those lovely memories together… look over us from up there.”

In a post his mother wrote: “The celebratory mass and last farewell for our son Kurt will be held on Wednesday 5th July at 9.00am at Qrendi Parish Church. We ask for prayers in these difficult moments. Thanks all who showed solidarity with us today.”

Josef Grech

In the meantime, family and friends paid tribute to actor Josef Grech, who died on Saturday at the age of 27. Tributes poured in for Grech, from Burmarrad, who formed part of the theatre group, ‘Dwal Godda’, and was best known for his role of the ‘risen Jesus’. He played the role of Jesus in Good Friday pageants.

“Josef, you left us speechless,” Dwal Godda posted on social media on Monday. The group recalled memories of Grech on stage acting or making small wooden souvenirs that would be given out to the audience.

“A man like him…there are few. We grew and learned together. We worked together, laughed, and cried together. More than that, we cherish the silence because words can be empty.”

Josef Grech died at the age of 27. Photo: Facebook

Other friends shared pictures of them and Grech on stage, many expressing their shock at the news of his death. “During the last production we worked together, you used to tell me every time, ‘well done Gra, every time you manage to make me cry!’ and today I must say that you managed to make me cry,” a friend said.

“I cherish every conversation we had, every joke, all the times we cried together (…) I will never forget my friend.”

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, July 5 at 9am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church, Burmarrad.

The deaths of Polidano and Grech follow the unexpected death of artist and musician Andrew Schembri last Friday at the age of 29. Schembri's death shocked the local artistic community. Schembri's funeral will take place on Saturday, July 8, at 9am at Żurrieq parish church.