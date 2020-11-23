Tributes poured in on Monday afternoon as news broke that artist Ed Schembri had died suddenly, aged 45.

Schembri, known for his unique style inspired by Expressionism and Portraiture, studied at the Malta School of Art and Design.

ALS activist Bjorn Formosa was one of the first to break the news on social media. Schembri had regularly donated work to help the ALS foundation which Formosa leads raise much-needed funds.

"You were surely one of the most talented artists that I have ever met. Strieh fis-sliem [rest in peace], MAESTRO," Formosa wrote.

The foundation was not the only one to benefit from Schembri's work.



Philanthropist Keith Marshall said on Monday that Schembri had recently donated a "plethora of his work" towards an auction for Ethiopian kids.

He recalled sharing a coffee and a chat in his studio just last month, and said he had planned on calling him this week to commission a portrait.

"And now your gone, Ed....just like that. Gone. Gobsmacked. Fly high, bud... your memories will live long through your masterpieces.

Photo: Ed Schembri Facebook

Fellow artist James Vella Clark, who often bumped in Schembri in the capital, expressed his shock on Facebook: "when someone I know passes away, it's already painful. But when a fellow artist just departs, it somehow feels worse.

"The wrenching tears through the invisible sinews that tie us together through shared sensibilities. I shall miss you Ed Schembri but I will keep remembering your 'Aw Bro x'minnek' whenever we used to bump into each other in South Street. Heaven is more colourful today."

Photo: Ed Schembri Facebook

Heartbroken friend Chantal Busuttil was lost for words.

"My next cocktail, which you loved so much! (You had made me feel so special about my art, makeup and cocktails), my next artistic makeup, my next fabulous meal paired with superb wine will be all dedicated to you my precious, formidable, authentic friend," she said on Facebook.

"Ed Schembri cos I know, that you were one of the very few to love and appreciate certain things in life.... the ones we enjoy. And experience. Because that's what matters."

Photo: Ed Schembri Facebook

Schembri's old art teacher at Stella Maris College, Frank O'Neill, mourned the passing of his former student.

Schembri was "a brilliant artist" and family man", he said.

PN MP David Thake also expressed his condolences, while TV producer Peter Carbonaro referred to Schembri as " a true artist and a gentleman" whose masterpieces will live forever.

Schembri is survived by a wife and three daughters.

Photo: Ed Schembri Facebook