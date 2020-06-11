Tributes poured in on Thursday after news of the death of Gabriel Vella, a Xewkija Tigers’ academy player, spread on social media.

The 13-year-old had been battling a brain tumour for some 18 months, relative and Gozitan MP Chris Said told Times of Malta.

“I have loved you as much as I love my nieces and nephews. I admired the fact that you were always smiling despite your suffering. I will always cherish the hugs you’d give me whenever we meet,” Said wrote on Facebook.

He recalled the jovial nature of the young boy, who was always a good sport, including when the football team he supported was losing the game.

For Xewkija Tigers, Gabriel was a joy to watch and coach.

“The teen was an example of a youngster who wanted to learn, improve and do well… In his battle against his illness, he showed true fighting spirit and relentless will. The same as he always showed on that pitch,” the football club said.

Several posted photos of happy moments they had shared with Gabriel, including his cousin Jake Portelli: “you left this world too early. You were still a blossoming youth. We still had so much to enjoy and to relish each other's company.”

Gabriel’s funeral service will be held at Qala Sqaure on Saturday at 5.30pm. The family is urging people to wear white clothes, something the teen himself wanted.