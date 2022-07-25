Progressive jackpot fans know that the odds of winning the main prize are slim, but this doesn’t have a deterring effect on their results. That’s because you only need to get lucky ones to win a fortune — and this is a risk worth taking for most online slots or pokies enthusiasts (depending on where you live!). However, punters continue to dream of a way to boost the odds of winning not only the progressive jackpot but also the regular rounds while there is no surefire way to beat the odds, these tricks can help you increase the odds ever so slightly.

Give modern progressive jackpot slots a chance

Punters are tempted to spin the reels of established progressive jackpot slot games that have been around for a long time. That’s because such games have a proven track record and players feel like they can trust the game and the software developer behind it. While there is nothing wrong with sticking to the classics, it is recommended to keep the new releases a chance.

New progressive jackpot slots games have unique mechanics — and some interesting facts, it seems in New Zeeland they call them “online pokies” and over here in Europe we call them “online slots”. You can play online pokies for real money if you happen to live in New Zeeland or just for fun with no requirement to make a deposit or actually live in the southwestern pacific. This means that you have multiple chances to win a prize, which is itself a way to increase the odds of winning. The progressive jackpots might be slightly smaller, as fewer people know about it, but so is the competition, which makes perfect sense to risk-averse punters.

Bet the maximum amount every round

One of the defining criteria for progressive jackpot games is that you can only win the first privacy you bet the maximum number of coins. Essentially, you need to wager on every single pay line, if you are to win the progressive jackpot. This is an important thing to remember, as you could hit the winning combination and not be eligible for the jackpot because you didn’t wager enough.

The first step is to establish a dedicated bankroll for gambling and adjust your strategy in such a way as to accommodate such betting patterns. It is preferable to keep the length of betting sessions shorter than taking a leap of faith and not bet the maximum amount every round. It is a terrible feeling to strike the jackpot-winning combination only to discover that you are not eligible for the payment.

Pay attention to the RTP

When spinning the reels of progressive jackpot games, everyone focuses on the main prize and how fast it is growing. While it is important to find a game that is shared with multiple casinos, so the progressive jackpot increases faster, this is not the only important thing. The average return to the player is just as meaningful, as it determines the odds of staying profitable in the long run.

A high RTP means that the house edge is lower, so you have better chances to win at the end of each round. This gives you enough time to bet for the jackpot without going broke while providing smaller but more frequent winnings that nurture your bankroll.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.