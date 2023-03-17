Manchester United and Juventus were handed a tough-looking draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League as the English side take on Sevilla while the former Italian champions take on Sporting Lisbon.

Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma will lead his Union Saint-Gilloise against Bayer Leverkusen while Jose Mourinho’s Roma head to the Netherlands to face Feyenoord.

For Manchester United, this will be the third successive Europa League tie against Spanish opposition.

In fact, Eric Ten Haag’s team have already eliminated Barcelona in the Last 32 before knocking out Real Betis in the Last 16.

