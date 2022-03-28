Women’s league pacesetters Birkirkara will face a tricky test in Raiders Lija in the final round of fixtures before the international break in which Mark Gatt’s Malta will host Denmark in the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifications. This week’s games will be all played on Monday night in three different venues.

Birkirkara have once again flexed their muscles and dominated the championship as they are nine poins clear at the top of the championship. With four games left for the conclusion of the season, the Stripes are well-placed to clinch their 10th domestic title thanks also to their unbeaten run in the league of 64 games.

Led by coach Melania Bajada, Birkirkara have picked up 40 points in 14 league outings with a record of 13 wins and just one draw. They boast a positive goal difference of 59 goals, having just conceded four goals.

