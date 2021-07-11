Trident Park, the green office campus located on the former site of the historic Farsons Brewery, has selected Melita Business to install a data network, fibre internet and Wi-Fi throughout the property.

Charles Xuereb, chief executive officer at Trident Park, said: “Our decision to engage Melita Business was based on the design architecture they proposed coupled with their experience in high-end network solutions. Trident Park is committed to becoming a thriving world class business destination and ensuring we have the best possible data and communications services for our tenants is a must.”

As part of the agreement, Melita Business will be building the entire internal network for the Trident Park site. The network design is based upon a decentralised cabling concept which is ideal for modern office environments, bringing all the advantages of highly-efficient fibreoptic technology.

High-speed, secure and scalable Wi-Fi

This provides high bandwidth, enabling huge volumes of data to be transported, web conferencing, high-definition streaming, file sharing and cloud applications with minimal latency, and supported by enhanced cybersecurity.

Robert Runza, director of business development at Melita Business, said: “Trident Park is an iconic site, a symbol of Malta’s industrial and economic development in the latter half of the 20th Century. It is now being transformed to meet the needs of the 21st century with the aim of securing a future which is as important as its past. Thanks to Melita Business, all those who will work in and visit Trident Park will be able to enjoy superfast, reliable and secure data and internet services.”

Alongside building the Trident Park network, Melita Business will also provide a Wi-Fi platform which will give the Trident Park clients maximum flexibility and ease of use. This will deliver high-speed, secure and scalable Wi-Fi across all venues and a superior public Wi-Fi experience so that employees, guests and customers will remain connected wherever they are on the site.

Malcolm Briffa, director of Business Services at Melita Limited, said: “Melita Business continues to strengthen its portfolio of services and its portfolio of clients. The work we have done in recent years to ensure we have the best possible infrastructure means we remain the only operator in Malta able to offer 1,000 Mbps internet and 5G mobile connectivity nationwide. This superior network together with ongoing investment in product innovation and customer service means that Melita Business is becoming the operator of choice for companies and organisations like Trident Park who want the very best in connectivity and data security.”