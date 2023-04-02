The children’s theatre festival Trikki Trakki’s 6th edition has recently come to a close, and with it came the announcement of a new festival director.

Following the season’s final performances, Teatru Malta announced Rebecca Camilleri as the new festival director. She takes on the role from Antonella Axisa who served as festival director since Trikki Trakki’s inception.

The initiative invites schools from all around Malta and Gozo to be mentored by some of Malta’s foremost theatre professionals.

Sean Buhagiar, Teatru Malta’s Artistic Director, extended his thanks to Axisa for her “steadfast commitment and dedication to making Trikki Trakki such a loved festival by the kids” and welcomed Camilleri to her new post.

Camilleri, who graduated from ArtsEd London with a Masters in Acting in 2018, is no stranger to Maltese audiences, having worked as an actress, theatre-maker and drama educator for several years.

Making theatre accessible to students around Malta and Gozo

She says she looks forward to continue making theatre accessible to students around Malta and Gozo “and inspire a younger generation of theatrical talent”.

In her final comment as festival director, Axisa stated that she hopes whoever interacted with the festival somehow throughout her time as director felt that “they took something from the festival that they will be keeping with them.”

Camilleri will retain the role of director of the theatre festival for the coming the years.

Trakki Trakki is supported through collaboration between Teatru Malta and the Ministry for Education. The initiative was created in 2022 to ensure that future generations are given the necessary opportunities to equip themselves in a career in the theatrical industry.