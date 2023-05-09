Argentine defender Emiliano Callegari and Italian wing back Lorenzo Trillo will not form part of Floriana’s squad next season as they were not retained by the Premier League club, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Callegari joined Floriana at the start of the 2021-22 season after he had spent the final part of the previous campaign on the books of Sirens FC.

The Argentine defender had helped the Greens to the runners-up spot in his first season with Floriana.

Last season, Callegari again featured prominently for Floriana, making 19 appearances and scoring one goal.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt