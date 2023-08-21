Former Floriana defender Lorenzo Trillo is keen to continue his career in the Maltese Premier League despite receiving a number of offers to continue his career abroad.

The Italian wing back spent the past season at Floriana and was a regular member of Giovanni Atzori’s side last campaign but the Premier League club decided not to renew his contract at the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old received a number of clubs from Lithuania and Romania but decided not to pursue their interest.

At the moment, the Italian player is mulling offers from other Italian clubs who have offered him the chance to continue his career in the Serie C championship.

