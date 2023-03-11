Lorenzo Trillo gave Floriana their first win in eight Premier League games as they beat a wasteful Żebbuġ side at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Trillo’s 86th-minute goal lifted the Greens to seventh in the league. It was no more than they deserved against a lacklustre Żebbug side who have now lost their third match in the last four.

Gianluca Atzori’s side had looked keen to end their awful run and began much the brighter of the two teams.

Floriana made most of the running but were denied by their own poor finishing and some stubborn Żebbuġ defending.

They nearly scored in the first minute when Oulid El Hasni was presented with a golden opportunity to resolve a goalmouth scramble, but Leandro Almeida blocked his effort off the line.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...