Bayern Munich coach Andrea Trinchieri believes his side’s series against Olimpia Milano is like a chess game where “they’ve taken the first steps, now we’ll try to follow suit again”.
The German side won the first-ever EuroLeague playoffs tie in their history in Munich on Wednesday, 85-79, with Vladimir Lucic (27Pts) having a hot hand to bring his team back into the series after having been down 2-0.
Like Real Madrid, Bayern will be hoping to force a Game Five next Tuesday with another win on Friday.
