Three robbers caught-red handed outside a Swieqi residence in the early hours of Monday morning were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty on Tuesday.

Abdulaziz Zamzam, 26, Mahmud Abdirizaq Ali El Markhia, 23 and Mohamed Abdulmajed Abungab, 23, all Tripoli-born, residing at Gżira and unemployed, were escorted to court under arrest after being arrested at around 3.30am outside the private residence, following a call to the police by a woman who was observing the suspect trio from her balcony.

Prosecuting inspector Joseph Xerri explained how four officers from the St Julian’s police station had converged on site following the woman’s call, coming across a car with two men inside, engine running.

Upon sensing the police presence, the duo had allegedly tried to get away, colliding with a parked vehicle and causing slight injuries to one of the officers who clung on to the car door in his attempts to stop the two suspects from escaping.

Just as the officers had managed to get the situation under control and arrested the two men, a third man had allegedly exited the house, inspector Xerri explained.

A residence permit and €150 in cash, allegedly belonging to a male resident, were subsequently found in the suspect’s possession.

The trio were arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, all facing charges of aggravated theft to the detriment of one of the occupants of the residence that was partitioned between two households.

All three were also charged with attempted theft and with refusing to obey legitimate police orders.

One of the men, Mr Zamzam, had allegedly at first given false particulars to the police who later discovered that the man was facing rape charges and had been on the run after breaching bail.

Two of the men were separately charged with threatening and injuring a police officer, driving without a valid licence and insurance cover.

Mr Abungab was further charged with the unlawful possession of a flick knife.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco made a request for bail on behalf of two of the men, but not for Mr Zamzam.

The prosecution objected in view of the gravity of the charges, the fact that the alleged victims were still to testify and the risk of tampering with evidence.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the Court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request and remanded all three men in custody.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer also prosecuted.