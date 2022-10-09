As the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra commemorates its 20th anniversary, three large-scale events are planned for the upcoming months.

The orchestral rock concert From the Beatles to U2, previously held in Valletta in May, will now be produced in Gozo on October 30 at the Aurora Theatre at 4pm.

The Gozo Youth Orchestra under the direction of its founder and musical director maestro Joseph Grech will join forces with Gozo’s Cash and Band together with a 16-piece backing choir and solo singers.

In November, the orchestra will collaborate with The Helping Hand Group to present a gala performance of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber on November 19 at 7.30pm.

This show will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra and the 25th anniversary of The Helping Hands Group. A star-studded cast of solo musical theatre singers include Ludwig Galea, Dorothy Bezzina, Roger Tirazona, Lawrence Gray, Rachel Fabri, Neville Refalo and Francesca Power accompanied by Armita Azar. The GYO backing choir and children’s chorus will be coached by Dorothy Bezzina.

The band and orchestra wraps up its year-long string of events by presenting a family show that closes the Christmas festive season with another edition of Christmas Rocks the Astra now titled Festive Rock and Pop at the Astra.

The event will take place on January 6, 2023, at 7.30pm at Astra Theatre. The Piccole Stelle Choir will join as well.

For further information follow the Gozo Youth Wind Band and Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram