Starlites player Konor Kulas, Ashleigh Van Vliet, of Hibernians, and Nikola Bozovic of Fusion are the winners of the BOV Player of the Month Award for January in their respective category.

American player Kulas was voted as the top player in the First Division after the six-foot seven forward had an average rate of 61 per cent during matches and potted 55 points during the month of January.

Hibs player Van Vliet stood out when potting 14 points against Luxol and another 12 against Depiro. The Malta international had an average rate of 81 per cent from the free-throw line and an overall score of 44 points for the month.

Serbian forward Bozovic scored 88 points throughout January. The six-foot-six managed to convert 10 of 16 free-throws, scored 27 from 42 two-point attempts and managed eight free-throws from 25 attempts.

Peter Perotti, Chief Officer at Bank of Valletta, presented a commemorative trophy to all the winners.