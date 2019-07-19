This year’s edition of Din l-Art Ħelwa’s popu­lar annual music festival ended with the double collaboration and patronage of two embassies. These were the French Embassy with the Alliance Française de Malte – Méditerranée and the Embassy of Italy with the Istituto Italiano di Cultura. Quite appropriately, the programme was dubbed Promenade à Trois Voix/Passeggiata a Tre Voci.

The respective ambassadors present made a brief address followed by Simone Mizzi, who then invited the trio of musicians to the stage.

As could be expected, the programme consisted of a number of works from France and Italy. A few were purely instrumental, while the bulk was vocal and instrumental. They were generally of a few minutes each but in sum total it was quite a long programme. Yet, despite the heat inside the small church of Bir Miftuħ, there was never a dull moment.

Simona Morini played the flute and percussion. She also sang many of the numbers as well as danced to some of the music. Frédéric Martin played the violin and the delicate lira da braccio and often joined in the singing.

The bulk of the singing, whether in duets or solo, was more or less equally shared between Morini and Florian Villain, who played guitar and percussion, joined Morini in some of the dances. He has a most pleasant voice and both singers projected very well the subject matter with great versatility and style.

While mostly drawn from the 16th and 17th centuries, Rameau, Frescobaldi and Monteverdi rubbed shoulders with Tosti and a host of traditional pieces from France from areas such as Lyon and Corsica. While most of the traditional French pieces were not tagged to any particular region, most of the Italian ones were from various regions like Lombardy, Campania, Basilicata and Puglia.

Love dominated in many of the works performed, sometimes even when it was a source of sweet torment, as Villain reminded so well in Montverdi’s Si dolce è il tormento. Regarding Le roi a fait battre le tambour, the affair between King Henry IV and Gabrielle d’Estrées was a very real one. The sea which Italy and France share with us also inspired some charming works like the Neapolitan Procidiana and Pesce d’oro and the traditional French piece Le petit matelot.

When the programme came to an end with the very lively Neapolitan Cicerenella (from the Vesuvius region), the very appreciative audience clamoured for more.

The trio was accommodating, but because of the heat they suggested performing an encore outside during the reception behind the church, which they did.