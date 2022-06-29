Hibernians women’s team have bolstered their squad with three more signings as they gear up their preparations for the 2022/2023 MFA Women’s League season.

The Paolites, who will be led by coach Keith Gouder, announced the arrivals of defender Chloe Ann Ellul, midfielder Amy Busuttil and Iulia Mifsud who plays as a forward.

All three were on the books of Swieqi United last season. Ellul had also spells at Tarxien Rainbows and Hibernians, and has represented Malta at youth levels too.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.