Tomorrow, Heritage Malta is inviting the public to join a trip down memory lane with Joseph German at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa.

German is a former Chief Petty Officer of HMS St Angelo and one of the last personnel to leave the shore establishment on March 31, 1979. Part of his duties involved carrying out guided tours for VIPs.

During the 19th century, the fort was run by the British Army and solidified as the main guardian of the Grand Harbour, with constant change in its artillery.

In 1906, obsolete in military relevance of the day, it was taken over by the British Royal Navy and used as a shore establishment. On March 31, 1979 it was the last place vacated by British forces in Malta.

More than 40 years later, German will be back again at Fort St Angelo to reminisce with the public about his experience in the fort, which involved carrying out guided tours for VIPs who included foreign prime ministers and presidents, a descendant of Grand Master de Valette and Fra Angelo De Mojana Di Cologna, Grand Master of the Order of St John.

German’s tour will focus on the various structures and buildings within the fort and their use by the Royal Navy until 1979. Following this tour, the site curator will guide visitors around the current exhibition Behind Closed Doors: Fort St Angelo & the Royal Navy 1906-1979. Both tours will be in Maltese.

On the day, the fort will remain open until 10.30pm. Visitors may choose to visit the fort at their own pace at normal admission price or join the tour at a special price. Tickets for the guided tour need to be purchased in advance.

Price for tickets, including guided tours: €15 adults, €10 seniors and students, €7.50 Heritage Malta members, children aged 11 and below enter for free.

Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites as well as online.

The event starts at 7pm. For more information visit www.heritagemalta.org.