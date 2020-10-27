Moveo Dance Company is presenting a triple bill of dance and live music at the Manoel Theatre this weekend.

The event highlights a collaboration between four renowned local artists. Dorian Mallia, Diane Portelli and Francesca Tranter have created a magical evening of aesthetic beauty through dance, with Tricia Dawn Williams at the piano’s helm.

Through this performance, Moveo is tapping back to its roots where striking technique and visuals take centre stage and are brought to life with live music, through well-known composers like Max Richter and Michael Nyman, among others. The event is taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. Patrons must adhere to strict COVID-19 safety measures. For bookings and to access the guidelines, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.