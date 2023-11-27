The EuroMillions Superdraw is on this Friday and a special €200 million cash prize could very well end up in the hands of one lucky individual from Malta or Gozo.

You could be Malta’s next multi-millionaire! Whether you’re a big-time lotto lover or a newcomer to the game, there isn’t a better time to place your bets and try your luck.

That’s because Lottoland is giving all new customers the chance to turn €3 into €200,000,000 with three bets.

It costs just €3 to bet on the €200 million EuroMillions’ jackpot, and you’ll receive one standard bet plus two completely free ones, essentially tripling your chance of winning the nine-figure prize.

Here’s how to get started

Sign-up to Lottoland using this link Pick your EuroMillions numbers 3 You will only be charged €3

The draw takes place this Friday, December 1 at 9pm.

The EuroMillions has long been popular in the Malta because of its fantastic odds.

The EuroMillions has long been popular in the Malta because of its fantastic odds and because you’re much more likely to land a jackpot win. To place a bet, just choose five numbers from the main pool of 1–50 and two further numbers from 1–12. Matching all seven numbers correctly pays out the jackpot!

Superdraws guarantee massive, nine-figure jackpots, regardless of whether or not the top prize was won in the preceding draw. They operate under the same rules as regular EuroMillions draws and the only difference is the size of the guaranteed jackpot.

Usually, the Superdraw grand prize is set to have a minimum €130 million, while this time it starts at €200 million. So give yourself 3 shots at winning for the price of one (€3) and you could get December off to a fantastic start with this exclusive offer.

Good luck Malta!

Disclaimer: Lottoland.mt is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.

The offer must be redeemed by clicking on and signing up through the link provided in the article above. The offer is available to new players only and only redeemable once per player. The promotion expires on December 31, 2023 at 23:59 CEST. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here.