Rachela Pace could not have wished for a better start to her 2024 commitments after producing a record-breaking performance during Friday’s Spokane Sports Showcase, in the United States.

The Maltese athlete, currently pursuing her studies at Fresno State University, set a new national record in indoor triple jumping with a 13.29m – the previous best mark was set by Rebecca Sare’, a 12.62 in an Italian meet last year.

Pace, who is also the current holder of the U-23’s triple jump national record, became just the third Fresno State triple jumper, indoor or outdoor, to record a mark of at least 13m.

More details on SportsDesk. 

