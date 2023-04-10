Triple jumpers Rebecca Sare and Claire Azzopardi continued their spectacular neck-to-neck duel with just four centimetres separating the pair at the second Athletics Malta Challenge Meeting.

With Sare jumping 12.50m and Azzopardi 12.46m, both girls have now reached the necessary qualifying standards for the upcoming GSSE, with a place on the team all to play for in the final stages of the run-up to the Games.

There was no respite for athletes as the build-up to qualifying for the coveted event continued during Easter weekend at the Athletics Stadium in Marsa.

While the extraordinary feats of the first Open Challenge of the season the week before were not repeated, three performances will indeed find space in the athletics history books.

