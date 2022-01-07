Newcastle announced on Friday they had signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the England international becoming the first arrival under the club’s new Saudi-led ownership.

The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons.

The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under Eddie Howe, who was appointed as manager in November.

“Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee,” the club said in a statement.

