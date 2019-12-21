Champions Valletta have confirmed the signing of midfielder Triston Caruana.

The Citizens were keen to bolster their squad after an inconsistent start to the season and moved quickly to secure the services of Caruana who has just parted ways with Ħamrun Spartans and will put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

“Valletta Football Club is delighted to announce the official agreement of terms

with Malta international midfielder Triston Caruana,” the Premier League side said in a statement.

“The 28-year old creative midfielder will sign his contract with the Champions in the coming days till the end of season 2023.”

Valletta president Victor Sciriha said: “We are delighted to have Triston on board and this is the first Christmas present to our supporters. We are working hard in order to strengthen our squad in the January transfer market with a few but good and targeted signings”.

Caruana is expected to be the first of a couple of signings made by the champions in the winter transfer window.

It is understood that coach Darren Abdilla is keen to strenghten the team’s forward line. At present, Valletta have three forwards in their squad namely Mario Fontanella, Kyrian Nwoko and Bojan Kaljevic.