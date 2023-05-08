Balzan FC are in talks to sign Malta international midfielder Triston Caruana, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 31-year-old midfielder was on the books of Valletta FC for the past three and a half years after moving to the capital club from Ħamrun Spartans.

However, Caruana's contract expired at the end of this season and the veteran midfielder has since turned down an offer to sign a new deal with the Citizens as he is seeking pastures new.

Balzan quickly got in touch with the former Tarxien Rainbow and Hibernians player and Caruana is said to have been impressed by the Reds’ project for the future.

