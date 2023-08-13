Two years after being set up as a fully remote company to deliver cloud services, TriStratus has been awarded the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

“Established IT companies in Malta have been primarily focused on hardware-based solutions, treating cloud services as an offshoot to their business. When we recognised our potential to become a cloud-first and cloud-only partner that can drive business success through tailored cloud solutions, this triggered us to set up our company,” TriStratus’ founding partners Kevin Abela, Jonathan Abela and Asif Akram said.

“The award, therefore, is not only a source of pride in having been given a prestigious recognition, but it also confirms the vision we have for our company and our position as a leading cloud services provider locally and globally.”

The three added that this recognition also reassures their clients of their offer in terms of cloud solutions and reaffirms their commitment to share their collective expertise to empower businesses that want to embrace the cloud’s full potential.

“We have been watching TriStratus grow from strength to strength, building its awareness in an increasingly challenging market,” Simonetta Mercieca, newly appointed channel sales manager at Microsoft Malta, said.

“Their focus on thought leadership, community engagement and their building of strong partnerships helped them establish themselves as a trusted cloud-first company with a customer-centric approach. Their commitment to deliver tailored cloud solutions for maximum value and benefits is aligned with Microsoft’s view of how trusted cloud technology helps businesses succeed.

Mercieca added that their vision now is to expond beyond Malta by becoming a dominant player in the regional cloud services market.

“We believe this vision is only attainable by staying at the forefront of cloud technology, by providing exceptional customer experiences to our partners seeking digital transformation and growth in the cloud era and by continuing to leverage the competitive advantage of being trusted Microsoft partners.”