An American technology firm has announced plans to build an all-electric SUV with a massive range.

Triton Solar says the Model H will be able to travel up to 700 miles (1,127 kilomtres) on a single charge, with space for eight adults and a luggage capacity of up to 5,663 litres – thought that latter figures is likely available when all seats are laid flat.

The Model H’s unique selling point is that it uses a 200kWh battery pack, which is a proprietary technology of Triton Solar. It’s this battery that provides that impressive range claim.

The New Jersey-based technology firm says the battery feeds four electric motors, with one in each wheel, for a total of about 1,500bhp. The 0-60mph (0-97km/h) is claimed to be 2.9 seconds, while it should be able to ‘carry and pull heavy loads without compromising the driving comfort’.

Other vital statistics listed on the company’s website include a kerb weight of 2.4 tonnes and a towing capacity of seven tonnes. It will also come with a 10-year or 150,000-mile (241,402 kilometre) warranty.

The company has never made an electric vehicle before, with its existing product range focusing on energy storage solutions, particularly from solar panels.

Order books are open now with the first 100 customers receiving a Founder’s Edition vehicle, which gets as-yet-unannounced ‘surprise features’.