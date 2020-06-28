Triumph has released its first e-bike with the Trekker GT.

The British motorcycle manufacturer has sought to combine its knowledge of performance and riding into the flourishing e-bike segment, which is growing in popularity as consumers seek out alternative ways of getting around to public transport.

The Trekker GT uses a 250w powertrain with 60Nm of torque, utilising a Shimano motor and 504kWh battery. Triumph states that the Trekker should be able to travel around 93 miles (150 kilometres) per charge, while narrow flat handlebars and a comfortable Selle-Royal seat should enable riders to breeze through the miles.

The Trekker GT is Triumph’s first foray into e-bikes.

The overall design of the bike takes inspiration from the firm’s range of motorcycles, with Triumph’s classic matt silver and matt black colour scheme applied across the bicycle. Elements such as the wheels, pedals and seat post have all been blacked-out too, while a Triumph badge in cast aluminium sits at the front.

The Trekker GT uses a variety of Shimano drivetrain components.

Fully integrated LED lighting is also included, along with a pannier rack and black mudguards. There’s even an integrated lock, while buyers can bolster the bike’s security levels with an additional u-lock, chain and ground anchor available through the Trekker’s list of accessories.