Triumph has created a new limited-edition motorcycle inspired by one used in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

Called the Tiger 900 Bond Edition, it takes direct influence from the Tiger 900 used in a series of action sequences in the new 007 movie.

Lee Morrison, No Time To Die stunt coordinator, said: “The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike, it allows you to really push the ride as far as you want, you can take as many liberties as you want; stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it Supermoto-style. I honestly think it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever ridden, it’s fantastic.”

