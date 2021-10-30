Triumph has revealed a series of special edition motorcycles that will only go on sale for one year.

Called the Gold Line Editions, they’ve been designed to celebrate the hand-painted gold lining skills of the firm’s paint shop.

The eight custom-inspired designs have a unique style from the rest of the range.

The limited-run designs will be available on the Bonneville T100, Speedmaster, Bobber and T120, as well as the Street Scrambler and Scrambler 1200 XC and XE.

Each version has a slightly different specification, for example, the Bonneville T100 has a Silver Ice fuel tank with a Competition Green infell edged with hand-painted gold lining, with colour-coordinated mudguards, side panels and stripes.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com