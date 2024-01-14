Triumph has revived its iconic Daytona name for a new triple-powered middleweight sportsbike.

Sharing much with both the Trident and Tiger Sport 660 models, the Daytona uses a 660cc engine with 93.7bhp, which is 17 per cent more than you’ll find in the Trident. These gains come courtesy of upgraded engine internals alongside a new three-in-one exhaust system. 

Triumph has tweaked the frame compared with the Trident, too, lowering the handlebars by 110mm to help deliver a more engaging riding experience. It gets Showa 41mm front forks, too, and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, also from Showa. 

Read the full story at timesmotors.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.