Triumph has revived its iconic Daytona name for a new triple-powered middleweight sportsbike.

Sharing much with both the Trident and Tiger Sport 660 models, the Daytona uses a 660cc engine with 93.7bhp, which is 17 per cent more than you’ll find in the Trident. These gains come courtesy of upgraded engine internals alongside a new three-in-one exhaust system.

Triumph has tweaked the frame compared with the Trident, too, lowering the handlebars by 110mm to help deliver a more engaging riding experience. It gets Showa 41mm front forks, too, and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, also from Showa.

