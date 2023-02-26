Triumph has an established range of motorcycles these days. Of course, you’ve got favourites like the Rocket and the Speed Triple, ranging right the way up to the go-anywhere Tiger range. But where do things kick off for its range of roadsters? That’d be this – the Trident 660.

It’s a naked motorcycle which aims to roll good value for money, decent performance and low running costs into one well-made model. But can it deliver? We’ve been finding out.

The Trident 660 falls within a very competitive segment, going up against rivals like the Yamaha MT-07 and Honda CB650R in the lightweight naked category. But the Triumph aims to come out on top thanks to plenty of on-board features and solid build quality. It also shuns any kind of retro-inspired styling, instead favouring a far more modern aesthetic.

