It’s hard not to notice the variety of classic-inspired motorcycles on the market today. Of course, two-wheeled transportation dates back many, many years so there’s a fair degree of heritage to fall back on for most brands, but bringing these classic looks up to date can prove quite the challenge. But the Thruxton RS is a bike to take this challenge on. Building on the previous Thruxton R, the new RS takes things up a notch with plenty of performance housed within very elegant looks.

This latest RS can trace its roots back to the Thruxton racer used in the late 1950s and onwards before it returned to the Triumph line-up back in 2004.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com