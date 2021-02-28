Triumph has revised its Bonneville range for 2021, bringing a more efficient engine and enhanced handling.

The new Bonneville T120 and T120 Black shed 7kg over their predecessor through the use of lightweight aluminium wheels, while both bikes benefit from higher-specification Brembo brakes and twin discs.

Cruise control comes fitted as standard while both road and rain riding modes have been enhanced, too.

The Bonneville T100 has also been updated. The 1200cc twin engine is now Euro 5 compliant, yet is more responsive while producing lower emissions than before. It gains 10bhp over the older Bonneville engine, resulting in a total of 64bhp and 80Nm of torque. It’s also more responsive and brings a red line 500rpm higher than before.

