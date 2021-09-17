Triumph has expanded its popular Speed Triple range with the introduction of the 1200 RR.

Bringing a retro feel, the 1200 RR is based upon the Speed Triple 1200 RS which was released earlier in the year. The two share the same 178bhp 1160cc triple engine, but the RR takes a slightly more cafe racer-style approach to looks.

The most noticeable change between the two motorcycles is the fitment of a single round headlamp, which replaces the twin headlamps on the RS. This is joined by clip-on handlebars, while the footpegs have been moved backwards. Combined, they give a more forward-leaning riding position.

