The Magic Box at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta is all geared up for a new season with a special evening tomorrow at 6.30pm.

Guest speaker Elia Biasi will give a talk titled ‘Il trombone si racconta’ and will perform on his instrument. Biasi took a Bachelor of Music degree, specialising in trombone, at the Conservatorio di Musica ‘B. Marcello’, Venice, when he was only 18. He has also attended several master classes.

He now performs and teaches trombone at the Associazione Filarmonica Sanvitese in San Vito al Tagliamento.

The trombone belongs to the brass family of instruments. It is a very powerful instrument and can be used for many different musical genres. Elia will introduce his “inseparable friend” and play it.

The evening promises to be an interesting one, so those interested must attend early to have a good seat. Biasi will answer questions and then join guests over a glass of wine and some treats.

Everybody is welcome. Entrance is free.